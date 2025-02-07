Letter: Bureaucracy is Trump’s target, not democracy

President Ronald Reagan once said, “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” In the same inaugural address, he said, “We must act today in order to preserve tomorrow. And let there be no misunderstanding: We are going to begin to act, beginning today.”

President Donald Trump is doing just that. In fact, he is Reagan on steroids. In a refreshing way, President Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do and that’s why the people elected him. He’s reducing the size of our bloated government and bringing back integrity, transparency and accountability to many of our institutions that have lost the trust and confidence of the people.

It turns out that Trump isn’t the threat to democracy that the Democrats and legacy media would have us believe. But he is definitely a threat to bureaucracy.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

