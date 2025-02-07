Off the news: Modular homes shelter Maui survivors

The last of 167 modular homes has been installed at a temporary housing site for survivors of the devastating 2023 Lahaina fire — a milestone in a relatively lightning-fast development project by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The 34-acre Kilohana project on state property was completed in just over a year, with actual development done in less than six months by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The modular homes — notably, the first ever built by FEMA to meet both international and local building codes — were manufactured in the continental U.S. and shipped by barge to Maui.