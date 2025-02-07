Off the news: Pass, or go, on Kolekole for evacuation?

Wednesday’s convoy to assess Kolekole Pass as a possible emergency evacuation route for Leeward Oahu residents was enlightening. Photos show a rugged, winding road through the Waianae Mountains, revealing that the pass wouldn’t be an easy option. The narrow road has been subject to damage from rock falls and mudslides over the years; repairs after heavy rains in 2008 required $80 million in repairs for just a one-way road.

So, not cheap to maintain, for an emergency route that would be rarely used by the civilian population. In a disaster, though, would Kolekole Pass be worth it? Open question.