Facts of the Matter: Insects display emotions, indicating consciousness

Consciousness is one of the great mysteries of science. We know we have it — we think, feel and experience the world — but what about other creatures? Does a dog feel happiness? Does a fish experience fear? And what about the smallest of animals, like insects? Can a honeybee be aware of itself?

It might seem unlikely that something as small as an ant or a fly could have any sense of consciousness, but recent research suggests that insect minds may be more sophisticated than we thought.

Consciousness is not a single trait, but a spectrum of mental abilities. At its most basic level, it means being aware of one’s surroundings. More advanced consciousness involves emotions, decision-­making and even self-awareness.

Humans have “higher-order consciousness” — the ability to reflect on thoughts and plan for the future. Other mammals, like dogs and elephants, also show signs of emotional and social awareness. But where do insects fall on this scale?

For A long time, insects were thought to be little more than biological machines, acting purely on instinct. But modern studies suggest otherwise. Bees, for example, can recognize human faces, communicate with each other through dances and even understand the concept of zero — an advanced mathematical idea.

Fruit flies display decision-making behavior, hesitating when faced with difficult choices. Some species of ants appear to engage in teamwork, which suggests a level of group problem-solving. Cockroaches have been shown to remember past experiences and adjust their behavior accordingly.

If these behaviors were observed in a larger animal, we might assume they require some form of awareness. So why not in insects?

One of the hallmarks of consciousness is the ability to experience emotions, such as pleasure or pain. Scientists used to believe that insects were too simple to feel anything. However, recent research suggests that they might have primitive emotional states.

Experiments on bees indicate that they can become stressed. When given a sugary treat, bees behave more optimistically, like a happy human might. When shaken violently, they act pessimistically, showing signs of anxiety.

In another experiment, fruit flies that were exposed to a threat remained anxious long after the danger was gone. This suggests that insects, like mammals, can experience something similar to fear.

One argument against insect consciousness is their small brains. A bee’s brain is only the size of a grain of sand and contains about a million neurons. By comparison, a human brain has about 86 billion neurons.

Yet, brain size does not necessarily determine intelligence. Crows and octopuses, which have far fewer neurons than humans, demonstrate remarkable problem-solving skills. Insects may have evolved efficient neural structures that allow them to perform complex tasks with minimal brainpower.

While insects might not be conscious in the way that humans are, evidence suggests they have a level of awareness and emotion. They make decisions, learn from experience and even show signs of basic emotions.

As we continue to study these tiny creatures, we might discover that consciousness is not exclusive to humans or large-brained animals. It may be a fundamental feature of life itself.

Richard Brill is a retired professor of science at Honolulu Community College. His column runs on the first and third Fridays of the month. Email questions and comments to brill@hawaii.edu.