Oahu home sales gain as inventory expands

Oahu’s housing market saw a strong start in 2025, with both sales and prices rising, according to the latest figures from the Honolulu Board of Realtors.

Single-family home resales increased by 6.5% compared with January 2024, with 196 homes sold in January from 184 a year ago. Condominium sales also rose, climbing 6.8% to 312 transactions from 292.

Prices also climbed, with the median single-family home price reaching $1,120,000, a 9.7% increase from $1,021,016 in the previous year. Condominiums saw a 7.4% rise, with the median sales price hitting $539,500 from $502,500.

The latest data, collected from the board’s Multiple Listing Service, suggests sustained demand in both markets as buyers navigate Oahu’s competitive real estate landscape.

January’s market trends showed a mix of faster single-family home sales and longer selling times for condos.

Single-family homes sold faster, with a median of 25 days on the market, down from 29 days a year ago. In contrast, condos took longer to sell, with a median of 39 days, up from 29 days.

Pending sales declined by about 5% year over year in both markets, but contract signings increased compared with December, rising 7.7% for single-family homes and 15.2% for condos. By the end of January, 209 single- family homes and 357 condos were under contract.

More sellers entered the market in January, with 336 new single-family home listings, up 17.9% from 2024, and 739 new condo listings, a 27.2% increase. Active inventory grew 20.9% for single-family homes and 54.9% for condos compared with January 2024, with month-over-month increases of 8.7% and 8.3%, respectively.

“January’s increase in new listings has provided buyers with more choices across price points and regions,” Honolulu Board of Realtors President Trevor Benn said in a statement. “Every homeownership journey is different, and with more inventory available, buyers have a wider range of options to find a home that fits their needs.”

The strongest growth in single-family home sales occurred in the $1,100,000-to-$1,299,999 price range, more than doubling to 39 from 18 transactions.

However, the data suggests buyers were not aggressively overbidding — 62% of those homes sold below the original asking price, with sellers receiving a median of 97.4% of their asking price.

Across all single-family home sales, 23% closed above the original asking price, similar to 2024.

In the condo market the luxury segment saw a notable jump, with sales of units priced at $1 million and above increasing by 125% to 36 from 16 transactions. However, fewer condos sold above the asking price, dropping to 10% of transactions from 17% in January 2024.

“While demand remains steady, buyers are approaching transactions with more negotiation power, making it essential for sellers to understand market trends and position their properties competitively,” Benn said.

HOME SALES

The number of homes sold on Oahu in January with the median price and percentage change from the same month in 2024:

HOMES

SALES

2025 196

2024 184

Change 6.5%

Median Price

2025 $1,120,000

2024 $1,021,016

Change 9.7%

CONDOS

SALES

2025 312

2024 292

Change 6.8%

Median Price

2025 $539,500

2024 $502,500

Change 7.4%

Source: Honolulu Board of Realtors