On the Move: David Tumilowicz

Domestic Violence Action Center has elected David Tumilowicz as board chair. Tumilowicz is senior director for community health and marketing at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. He joined the board in 2019, and also serves on the boards of the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce and the Oahu Economic Development Board.
