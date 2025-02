The Hawaii Nurses’ Association announced Thursday that a majority of respiratory therapists at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl joined the union.

The Queen’s Health Systems is eliminating about 100 positions at its hospitals to maintain sustainable operations and adapt to changing times.

Queen’s did not specify which positions, how many or when, exactly, they would be eliminated.

“In response to the evolving needs of the communities we serve, the technological advances that have changed health care delivery, and the challenges affecting health care sustainability across the country, we have taken a careful look at our operations, aimed at finding ways to enhance our effectiveness and efficiency,” Queen’s President and CEO Jason Chang said Thursday in a statement. “This was done in order to determine what is necessary to continue to uphold the legacy of our Founders, Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV, of providing quality healthcare services to improve the well- being of all the people of Hawaii over the long term.”

He continued, “This process included identifying areas where needs have changed and/or where serv­ices could be delivered more efficiently. While the resulting changes will ultimately make us stronger in the long term, one consequence is the need to change or eliminate positions.”

The Hawaii Nurses’ Association said about 100 employees, mostly nonunion, have been informed their jobs are being eliminated. HNA represents seven nurses being laid off in the pre-surgery center.

HNA President Rosalee Agas-Yuu called Thursday a dark day for The Queen’s Medical Center.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Today, about a hundred of our colleagues were told their jobs were being eliminated because they were not in profitable cost centers and were not in departments that provided opportunities for the hospital system,” said Agas-Yuu in a statement Thursday evening. “Our heart goes out to the healthcare professionals who faithfully stood by us in our time of need.”

She added that Queen’s actions “betray their lip serv­ice to uphold the legacy of Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV, who wanted to establish the hospital to provide quality healthcare to all people of Hawaii.”

“These downsizings and messages shared with employees showed the hospital’s disregard for our healthcare team members who are having a positive impact in the lives of patients,” she said, “and reinforced the hospital’s primary focus is on the bottom line.”

Additionally, she said Hawaii’s taxpayers helped pay for $750 million in public bonds so that Queen’s could acquire Wahiawa Medical Center and Kahi Mohala.

“It is a shame Queen’s has no problem taking a public investment but does not reciprocate by investing in the public,” she said.

The move comes just a few weeks after a strike by registered nurses was narrowly averted at the Queen’s Punchbowl and West Oahu campuses.

The Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents more than 1,900 nurses at Queen’s, had been negotiating for a new contract since mid-April, with the strike scheduled for Jan. 13.

Union nurses ratified the new contract with Queen’s, which included a nearly 17% wage increase over three years and improved staffing ratios tailored to the specific needs of units, plus a renewed focus on employee well-being and RN workload support.

HNA also announced Thursday that the majority of 65 respiratory therapists at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl signed authorization cards to join the union. The therapists presented a signed letter to the hospital’s leaders, seeking Queen’s voluntary recognition of the group as HNA members.

Chang said in a statement that less than 1% of the organization is being affected by the changes. The Queen’s website says it has roughly 9,400 employees.

“For those affected, we are deeply committed to supporting them as they explore other opportunities, both within our health system, where we have a number of openings, as well as externally,” he said in the statement. “We fully understand the personal and professional impact this decision has, and we are providing them with resources to assist with applications and job searches. Throughout this transition, our focus remains on delivering the compassionate, high-quality care that our patients deserve.”