Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, February 7, 2025 70° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

State high court probes conditions of Maui wildfires settlement

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 12:20 a.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfires

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, above left, took his place on the bench Thursday during the start of a hearing over settlements pertaining to the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii Supreme Court.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, above left, took his place on the bench Thursday during the start of a hearing over settlements pertaining to the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii Supreme Court.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Attorney Ginger Anders, right, addressed the Hawaii Supreme Court on Thursday during a hearing over the 2023 Lahaina wildfire settlements.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Attorney Ginger Anders, right, addressed the Hawaii Supreme Court on Thursday during a hearing over the 2023 Lahaina wildfire settlements.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Oral arguments were presented Thursday before the Hawaii Supreme Court over the Maui wildfires settlement. Shown are attorney Jesse Creed, above, liaison counsel for attorneys representing more than 17,000 victims.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Oral arguments were presented Thursday before the Hawaii Supreme Court over the Maui wildfires settlement. Shown are attorney Jesse Creed, above, liaison counsel for attorneys representing more than 17,000 victims.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Associate Justice Todd Eddins, center, questioned attorneys during the hearing.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Associate Justice Todd Eddins, center, questioned attorneys during the hearing.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Attorney Adam Romney speaks during a hearing over settlements pertaining to the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii Supreme Court, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Honolulu.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Attorney Adam Romney speaks during a hearing over settlements pertaining to the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii Supreme Court, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Honolulu.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, above left, took his place on the bench Thursday during the start of a hearing over settlements pertaining to the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii Supreme Court.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Attorney Ginger Anders, right, addressed the Hawaii Supreme Court on Thursday during a hearing over the 2023 Lahaina wildfire settlements.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Oral arguments were presented Thursday before the Hawaii Supreme Court over the Maui wildfires settlement. Shown are attorney Jesse Creed, above, liaison counsel for attorneys representing more than 17,000 victims.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Associate Justice Todd Eddins, center, questioned attorneys during the hearing.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Attorney Adam Romney speaks during a hearing over settlements pertaining to the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii Supreme Court, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Honolulu.