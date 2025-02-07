State high court probes conditions of Maui wildfires settlement
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, above left, took his place on the bench Thursday during the start of a hearing over settlements pertaining to the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii Supreme Court.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Attorney Ginger Anders, right, addressed the Hawaii Supreme Court on Thursday during a hearing over the 2023 Lahaina wildfire settlements.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Oral arguments were presented Thursday before the Hawaii Supreme Court over the Maui wildfires settlement. Shown are attorney Jesse Creed, above, liaison counsel for attorneys representing more than 17,000 victims.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Associate Justice Todd Eddins, center, questioned attorneys during the hearing.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Attorney Adam Romney speaks during a hearing over settlements pertaining to the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii Supreme Court, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Honolulu.