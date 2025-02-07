Goalkeeper is solid in PKs as Campbell upsets Baldwin

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Campbell goalkeeper Kainoa Salgado couldn’t come through the last time he stood on the goal line and faced a penalty kicker.

He wasn’t about to be denied in a penalty-kick shootout Thursday against Baldwin.

Salgado blocked two PKs and Campbell converted five in row in a 2-1 (6-5 PK) victory over No. 3 Baldwin in the quarterfinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Division I soccer tournament at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Devin DesJardin, Joshua Yadao, Jeremiah Antonio-Makinano, Tyler Welsch, Zane Wdzieczkowski and Jayden Parker made penalty kicks for the Sabers. Their first shooter was blocked.

“That was a recap of our entire year. It was gritty, hard work, up against some tough situations and our ability to come through in difficult moments was key,” Campbell coach Lance Thompson said.

In the OIA final on Jan. 25, Campbell goalkeeper Wdzieczkowski broke his hand when he collided with a Mililani player in double overtime. Wdzieczkowski was issued a yellow card and was replaced by Salgado, who couldn’t stop the penalty kick.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Ever since then I’m not ever losing a PK,” Salgado said.

On Thursday, he blocked shots by Baldwin’s second and seventh shooters.

“Guessing properly and telling by their body language. I just had instinct and full commitment,” Salgado said.

Parker’s winning kick ended a long, testy matchup that featured 11 cards.

“Just to bury it in the back of the net,” he said. “Just doing everything that we practice. Just putting it past the goalie.”

Campbell (12-2-1) will play ‘Iolani in today’s semifinals at 5 p.m. at WPSC.

“We’re confident. We’re coming off a strong game that we just played,” Parker said. “We held them for two overtimes and a whole half. We have things to study, but I think we’re going to be good.”

Campbell ended the game with 10 players after Jonah Poepoe was issued a second yellow card after a dustup in the second overtime.

Baldwin (11-2) appeared to have scored first in the third minute when Bronson Gonsalves knocked the ball into the net off a throw-in. Gonsalves was called for being offside. The referee conferred with the linesman before upholding the call.

“It’s a throw-in, so we asked if it was off the cross or if it was off the throw-in. They said it was off the cross, but the ball went backwards to our player. We have it on video,” Baldwin coach Kane Palazzotto said. “It is what it is. Refs are going to make mistakes. … That would have set us up huge, being up 1-0.”

The Sabers, the OIA runners-up, went up 1-0 in the 11th minute on Bryson Ancheta’s goal after a Baldwin defender passed the ball to goalkeeper Caine Fernandez Loui, who had a heavy touch. The ball rolled to Ancheta, who buried a shot from straight on.

“The field conditions kind of held into that,” Thompson said. “That was kind of our plan to defend that side of the field first because this side of the field looked a little bit more bumpy. We were going to go with the high press and hope for a turnover. That’s exactly what happened.”

Baldwin tied it at 1-1 in the 39th when Tsubasa Thompson headed in a cross from Mikah Sado.

“We always try to take advantage of the backside,” Palazzotto said. “We knew they were kind of susceptible. We had one earlier on that we just missed.”

Maika Warner, Vincent Moore, Sado, Fernandez Loui and Ryzen Pedroza converted penalty kicks for the Bears, the MIL champions, during the shootout.

No. 2 ‘Iolani 2, Castle 0

Devin Lee scored in the 61st and Chase Yamashita had a goal in the 77th for the Raiders.

No. 1 Mililani 1, King Kekaulike 0

Pookela Tom-Makue scored in the 65th minute for the Trojans, the defending state champions.

Mililani will face Kamehameha in today’s semifinals at 7 p.m.

Kamehameha 2, No. 4 Hilo 0

The Warriors got goals early in each half to beat the Vikings.

Keli Fisher scored in the first minute and Duke Scobie found the back of the net in 46th for Kamehameha.

STATE DIVISION II BOYS SOCCER

No. 1 Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Kalaheo 0

The BIIF’s Warriors shut out the OIA’s Mustangs at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex and got goals from Gabriel Arquitola and Thurston Laa to advance to the Division II semifinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer Championships, where they will face fourth-seeded Seabury Hall at 3 p.m. today in WPSC’s Main Stadium.

Arquitola scored in the 23rd minute and Thurston Laa in the 53rd for Kamehameha- Hawaii.

The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday in the Main Stadium.

No. 4 Seabury Hall 2, No. 5 Kahuku 1

The Spartans of the MIL scored twice in the first half and held on as the Red Raiders pulled within a goal late.

Cannon Vines put Seabury on the board quickly with a tally in the fifth minute, and James Notarangelo doubled the lead in the 30th.

Kahuku’s Ryder Green scored in the 71st, but the Red Raiders could never put home the game-tying goal.

Seabury plays top seed Kamehameha- Hawaii at 3 p.m. today in the Main Stadium.

No. 2 Kapaa 3, Waipahu 1

The KIF’s Warriors and OIA’s Marauders played to a 1-1 tie at the half, but Kapaa pulled away with quick back-to-back goals to move on to face third-seeded Le Jardin.

The Warriors’ Jared Varela opened the scoring early with a goal in the third minute. Waipahu’s Maddox Stewart evened the score with a goal of his own in the 31st minute.

Kainalu Geer and Brayden Bermoy both scored in the 64th minute and the Marauders never found the net again.

Kapaa plays Le Jardin today at 1 p.m. in the Main Stadium in a Division II semifinal.

No. 3 Le Jardin 2, Hawaii Prep 1

The third-seeded Bulldogs of the ILH took a 2-0 lead on goals from Xelhuan Anderson-Martinez in the 12th minute and Sol Sonny Anderson in the 49th and held on the beat the Big Island’s Ka Makani.

HPA got a goal from Skye Raymond in the 75th minute but could not come up with the equalizer.

Le Jardin next plays second-seeded Kapaa at 1 p.m. today in the Main Stadium.

———

Star-Advertiser staff