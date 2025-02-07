Top 4 seeds advance to Division II boys state soccer semifinals

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Top-seeded Kamehameha of the BIIFs shut out Kalaheo 2-0 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, with goals from Gabriel Arquitola and Thurston Laa to advance to the Division II semifinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer Championships, where they will face fourth-seeded Seabury Hall at 3 p.m. today in WPSC’s Main Stadium.

Arquitola scored in the 23rd minute and Thurston Laa in the 53rd for Kamehameha-Hawaii.

No. 4 Seabury Hall 2, No. 5 Kahuku 1

The Spartans of the MIL scored twice in the first half and held on as the Red Raiders pulled within a goal late.

Cannon Vines put Seabury on the board quickly with a tally in the fifth minute, and James Notarangelo doubled the lead in the 30th.

Kahuku’s Ryder Green scored in the 71st, but the Red Raiders could never put home the game-tying goal.

Seabury plays top seed Kamehameha- Hawaii at 3 p.m. today in the Main Stadium.

No. 2 Kapaa 3, Waipahu 1

The KIF’s Warriors and OIA’s Marauders played to a 1-1 tie at the half, but Kapaa pulled away with quick back-to-back goals to move on to face third-seeded Le Jardin.

The Warriors’ Jared Varela opened the scoring early with a goal in the third minute. Waipahu’s Maddox Stewart evened the score with a goal of his own in the 31st minute.

Kainalu Geer and Brayden Bermoy both scored in the 64th minute and the Marauders never found the net again.

Kapaa plays Le Jardin today at 1 p.m. in the Main Stadium in a Division II semifinal.

No. 3 Le Jardin 2, Hawaii Prep 1

The third-seeded Bulldogs of the ILH took a 2-0 lead on goals from Xelhuan Anderson-Martinez in the 12th minute and Sol Sonny Anderson in the 49th and held on the beat the Big Island’s Ka Makani.

HPA got a goal from Skye Raymond in the 75th minute but could not come up with the equalizer.

Le Jardin next plays second-seeded Kapaa at 1 p.m. today in the Main Stadium.

The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday in the Main Stadium.