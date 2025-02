Scoreboard – February 7, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Sioux Falls (S.D.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

College: North Greenville vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division I

Championships: Semifinals at

Kamehameha: Campbell vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals at Damien, Maui vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Mililani, 7 p.m.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division II

Championships: Semifinals at Kalani,

Hawaii Baptist vs. Waimea, 5 p.m.; Kohala vs. Hanalani, 7 p.m. Consolation at Kaimuki, Pahoa vs. Castle, 3:30 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals at Kaimuki, Lanai vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Single-Elimination Tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, second round, 7:30 a.m. at the Mauna Lani Resort Golf Club North Course.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I State Championships: Semifinals at main stadium, Campbell vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals: Hilo vs. King Kekaulike, 3 p.m. at Field No. 6; Baldwin vs. Castle, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II State Championships: Semifinals,

Le Jardin vs. Kapaa, 1 p.m. at main stadium; Seabury Hall vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m. at main stadium. Consolation Semifinals, Kahuku vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15; Hawaii Prep vs. Waipahu, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic, Santa Clara vs. Saint Louis, noon; Santa Clara vs. Southern Illinois, 2:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Southern Indiana vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

College: Lewis vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m.; Hillsdale (Mich.) vs. Hawaii Pacific,

3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

College: Ferris State (Mich.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.; Nebraska-Kearney vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. Games at Sand Island Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: University of Hawaii Alumni vs. Alumni Match, 4:30 p.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH: boys and girls dual meets, 5:30 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Divisional Championships, East, 4 p.m. at Kailua; West, 4 p.m. at Pearl City.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Sioux Falls (S.D.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

College: North Greenville vs. Hawaii

Pacific, 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

College: exhibition, North Greenville vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Jessup vs. Chaminade, women at noon; men at 2 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii

Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division I

Championships: Final, 7 p.m. Third Place, 1 p.m. Fifth Place, 9 a.m. Games at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division II

Championships: Final, 5 p.m. Third Place, 3 p.m. Fifth Place, 11 a.m. Games at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

ILH boys Varsity I: Modified Single-

Elimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 10 a.m.; No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, time/site TBD.

ILH boys Varsity II: Single-Elimination Tournament, Island Pacific at Hanalani,

2 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

Hawaiian Airlines/HHSAA State Championships: 10 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate,

final round, 7:30 a.m. at the Mauna Lani Resort Golf Club North Course.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Championships, 9 a.m. at Sacred Hearts.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I State Championships: Fifth Place, 3 p.m. at Field No. 6. Third Place, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7. Final, 6 p.m. at main stadium. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II State Championships: Consolation,

3 p.m. at Field No. 15. Third Place, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16. Final, 4 p.m. at main

stadium. Games at Waipio Peninsula

Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic. No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 10 a.m.; No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 12:30 p.m.; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed loser vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed loser, 3 p.m.; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed winner vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed winner, 5:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand

Island Park.

WRESTLING

ILH: boys dual tournament, 2 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Divisional Championships, East,

8:30 a.m. at Kailua; West, 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City.

SOFTBALL

College women

Thursday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Hawaii 7, Santa Clara 2

Leading hitters: Kayara-Leight Tuiloma 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Liliana Thomas 1-2, HR; Jamie McGaughey 1-3, HR; Chloe Borges 2-3, 2 runs; Carys Murakami 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Mila Ah Yat 1-1, 2B.

WP—Addison Kostrencich 7 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Ho’o Ikaika 23, Kupuna Kane 7

Sons Of Hawaii 10, Makules 7

Fat Katz 70’s 19, Yankees 70’s 12

Golden Eagles 20, Hui Ohana 17

Go Deep 17, Lokahi 14

Fat Katz 15, Zen 8

Yankees 14, Na Pueo 13

Kanaks 25, Kool Katz 1

Action 15, Waipio 8

Bad Company 14, Firehouse 10

Na Kahuna 13, Praise The Lord 8

Sportsmen 13, P.H. Shipyard 12

Aikane 7, Islanders 0

SOCCER

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa BOYS DIVISION I championship

Monday, Feb. 3

First Round

G1—King Kekaulike 7, Kapolei 3

G2—Kamehameha 5, Kailua 2

G3—Castle 1, Keeau 0

G4—Campbell 4, Kaiser 1

Thursday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Quarterfinals

G5— No. 1 Mililani 1, King Kekaulike 0

G6—Kamehameha 2, No. 4 Hilo 0

G7— No. 2 ‘Iolani 2, Castle 0

G8—Campbell 2, No. 3 Baldwin 1, PK

Today

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth-place semifinals, at 3 p.m.

G9—King Kekaulike vs. Hilo, at Field No. 6

G10—Castle vs. Baldwin, at Field No. 7

Semifinals

At Main Stadium

G11—’Iolani vs. Campbell, 5 p.m.

G12—Mililani vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth Place

Fifth-place semifinal winners, 3 p.m. at Field No. 6

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. at main stadium

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa BOYS DIVISION II championship

Thursday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Quarterfinals

G1—No. 1 Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Kalaheo 0

G2—No. 4 Seabury Hall 2, No. 5 Kahuku 1

G3—No. 2 Kapaa 3, Waipahu 1

G4—No. 3 Le Jardin 2, Hawaii Prep 1

Today

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth-place semifinals

G5—Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15

G6—Waipahu vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16

Semifinals

At Main Stadium

G7—Kapaa vs. Le Jardin, 1 p.m.

G8—KS-Hawaii vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Fifth Place

G9—Fifth-place semifinal winners, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. at main stadium

BASKETBALL

PACIFIC CENTURY FUND TEAM ALOHA/hhsaa GIRLS DIVISION I championship

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kamehameha

G5—No. 1 Kamehameha 70, Moanalua 25

G6—Campbell 36, No. 4 Maui 33

At Damien

G7—‘Iolani 56, No. 3 Kahuku 54

G8—No. 2 Konawaena 49, Mililani 29

Today

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Damien

G9—Moanalua vs. Maui, 5 p.m.

G10—Mililani vs. Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Kamehameha

G11—Kamehameha vs. Campbell, 5 p.m.

G12—Konawana vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Neal Blaisdell Arena

Fifth Place

G13—Fifth-place semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

Third Place

G14—Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Championship

G15—Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC CENTURY FUND TEAM ALOHA/hhsaa GIRLS DIVISION II championship

Thursday

Consolation Semifinals

G5—Castle 34, Kaiser 30

G6—Pahoa 49, Molokai 35

Quarterfinals

At Kalani

G7—No. 4 Kohala 53, Lanai 34

G8—No. 1 Hanalani 63, Kamehameha-

Hawaii 19

At Kaimuki

G9—Hawaii Baptist 49, No. 3 Kapolei 44

G10—No. 2 Waimea 52, Damien 42

Today

Consolation

At Kaimuki

G11—Castle vs. Pahoa, 3:30 p.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Kaimuki

G12—Lanai vs. KS-Hawaii, 5 p.m.

G13—Kapolei vs. Damien, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Kalani

G14—Hawaii Baptist vs. Waimea, 5 p.m.

G15—Kohala vs. Hanalani, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Neal Blaisdell Arena

Fifth Place

G16—Fifth-place semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Third place

G17—Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Championship

G18—Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

ILH

Boys Varsiity

Punahou 53, University 50

MIL

Boys Varsity II

Semifinals

Seabury 72, Kihei Charter 34

Molokai 65, Maui Prep 55