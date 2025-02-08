Hamas makes gaunt Israeli hostages thank captors before release

JERUSALEM >> Hamas released three Israeli hostages Saturday in exchange for 183 Palestinians jailed by Israel, in a staged handover where rifle-toting Hamas fighters prodded their gaunt captives to give short speeches, effectively at gunpoint, thanking the militants who had held them captive for 16 months.

The events made an already tenuous ceasefire more fragile, possibly endangering the next steps in the truce agreement. Israel is scheduled to pull back from part of the Gaza Strip on Sunday to allow Palestinians there to move more freely but has threatened to take unspecified action in response to what it says are Hamas violations of the ceasefire.

And talks on the second phase of the truce deal are supposed to be advancing now, amid deep consternation in the Arab world over President Donald Trump’s proposal to move more than 2 million Palestinians out of the enclave and have the United States take over the territory.

For Hamas, the heavily choreographed hostage handover reinforced the group’s message that, despite a devastating war in the Gaza Strip that killed thousands of its members and much of its leadership, the group remains in power there, defying Israeli leaders’ vow to wipe it out.

In a statement on the hostage release, Hamas said, “This confirms that our people and their resistance have the upper hand.”

Hamas claims it has treated its captives benevolently, but many Israelis saw the images as almost unbearable evidence to the contrary. Three frail, painfully thin hostages were paraded on a stage before a crowd in the city of Deir al-Balah, each holding a Hamas-issued “release certificate,” and made to mouth words written for them.

Gideon Saar, Israel’s foreign minister, invoked the defining Jewish trauma of the last century, writing on social media, “The Israeli hostages look like Holocaust survivors.”

The spectacle Saturday was sure to reinforce pressure from some Israelis for the government to find a way to recover all of the remaining hostages in Gaza. For others, it will bolster the view that Israel should resume the war after the first six-week phase of the ceasefire expires March 2, rather than negotiate a long-term peace.

What happens next is far from certain.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said after the releases Saturday that he had ordered Israeli authorities to “take appropriate action” over violations of the ceasefire but did not specify what those actions might be.

On Sunday, Israeli forces are scheduled to withdraw farther east along a key corridor in central Gaza to enable more Palestinian freedom of movement.

The three Israelis released Saturday by Hamas — Eli Sharabi, 52; Or Levy, 34; and Ohad Ben Ami, 56 — were among about 250 people abducted during the Hamas-led assault on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that touched off the war. About 75 have not been returned, and roughly half of those are believed to be dead.

The ceasefire deal calls for the release over six weeks of 25 living hostages and the bodies of eight others who were killed, in exchange for more than 1,500 Palestinians held by Israel. The Palestinian prisoners include people detained in Gaza during the war but never charged with a crime and others serving life prison sentences for violent crimes.

So far, 16 living hostages and about 550 Palestinian prisoners have been released.

Hamas and Israel are supposed to be negotiating terms for the second phase of the truce, which would end the war and free the remaining hostages. But it is not clear that the two sides can come to an agreement.

Israel has vowed not to end the war if Hamas, which took control of Gaza in 2007, is still in charge there. Hamas has rebuffed that demand and made repeated shows of force during the ceasefire, with heavily armed men — rarely seen in public during the fighting — patrolling the streets and fanning out to control the areas where hostages have been turned over.

The three Israelis freed Saturday were taken to hospitals in central Israel to receive medical care and reunite with loved ones. For Sharabi, the return is bittersweet: His wife and two daughters were killed during the Hamas-led attack. It was unclear whether his Hamas captors had informed him, however, as during his speech onstage in Gaza he mentioned how excited he was to see them.

Dr. Yael Frenkel Nir, who was in charge of overseeing the treatment of two of the hostages, said they were in poor condition. The third was in a “severe nutritional state,” according to an official at the hospital where he was being treated.

The freed Palestinians were taken to Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as well as Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, and in both locations, some were taken to hospitals. Several were also slated to be expelled abroad, and it was not immediately clear where they will end up.

In Ramallah, a huge crowd greeted the arrival of a Red Cross bus carrying freed prisoners, who are seen by many Palestinians as valiant fighters against an occupying enemy. At least some were convicted of involvement in deadly attacks against Israelis, who view them as terrorists.

Many of the released Palestinian prisoners were in visibly poor condition, appearing frail and thin. A few were limping and required assistance. Palestinian prisoners have recounted serious allegations of abuse in Israeli jails, particularly during the war in Gaza. The Israeli prison service has said it treats them in accordance with the law.

Israeli forces raided the West Bank family homes of at least four of men before their release, warning their relatives not to celebrate their freedom. Israel has been particularly assertive in suppressing celebrations for detainees released under the current ceasefire, fearing that they may bolster the popularity of Hamas.

One of the prisoners whose family home was raided was Jamal Tawil, a senior Hamas leader in the West Bank, who had been imprisoned multiple times on accusations that included planning bombings against Israel. He was taken directly to a hospital in Ramallah after his release.

“He is struggling to breathe and is very weak,” said his daughter, Bushra Tawil, a journalist and activist who was released in an earlier exchange last month. “I was shocked when I saw him. He had been beaten on the head and other parts of his body until the very last moments before his release.”

She said her family had been threatened with arrest if they publicly celebrated his return.

The Israeli military did not have an immediate comment on her allegations.

Another Palestinian whose home on the West Bank was raided, Shadi Barghouti, was serving a 27-year sentence for being an accomplice to murder, amid other charges, according to the Israeli Justice Ministry. Family members said his father, Fakhri Barghouti, 70, was beaten during the raid.

The Barghoutis, father and son, had overlapped in prison. The elder was convicted in the 1978 killing of an Israeli bus driver but was released in a 2011 prisoner deal with Hamas. Fakhri Barghouti was waiting at the Ramallah Cultural Palace when his son arrived Saturday — the first time they had met outside prison since 1978. They were both tearful but smiling as Shadi Barghouti knelt upon seeing his father.

Another released Hamas militant, Iyad Abu Shkhaydem, now 50, had been serving 18 life sentences, in part for planning the 2004 bombings of two buses in Beersheba, in central Israel, that killed 16 people.

In the Israeli town of Be’eri, where Ben Ami and Sharabi were both abducted, residents gathered in the local pub to watch the release live on television, said Haim Jelin, a resident and former Israeli lawmaker.

“People were joyous and shouting as they were coming out of the car. But as soon as we saw them, there was total silence. People started to cry,” Jelin said in an interview. “It was gut-wrenching.”

The Hostage Families Forum, which represents relatives of the captives, issued a swift statement condemning the “distressing images” from the handover and called for the immediate release of the remaining captives.

“Everyone must be brought home, down to the last hostage,” the forum said.

