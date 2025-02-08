HFD responds to fire at two-story Waikele home

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire today at a two-story home in Waikele.

HFD received a 911 call at 11:13 a.m. reporting a fire at 94-309 Waikele Road and dispatched 10 units staffed with 43 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 11:18 a.m. to find the structure ablaze. Firefighters brought the flames under control at 11:39 a.m. and declared the fire extinguished at 12:54 p.m.

HFD said an investigation was initiated to determine the fire’s origin and provide damage estimates.