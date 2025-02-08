Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, February 8, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Breaking News

HFD responds to fire at two-story Waikele home

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire today at a two-story home in Waikele.

HFD received a 911 call at 11:13 a.m. reporting a fire at 94-309 Waikele Road and dispatched 10 units staffed with 43 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 11:18 a.m. to find the structure ablaze. Firefighters brought the flames under control at 11:39 a.m. and declared the fire extinguished at 12:54 p.m.

HFD said an investigation was initiated to determine the fire’s origin and provide damage estimates.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide