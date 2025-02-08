Lost hikers rescued on Crouching Lion Trail

Three hikers who became lost on the Crouching Lion Trail in Kaaawa were airlifted to safety by Honolulu Fire Department crews today.

HFD received a 911 call about the situation at 1:03 p.m. and responding with six units staffed by 19 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 1:16 p.m., established a command and proceeded up the trail on foot. A second company secured a landing zone to assist with air operations.

It was reported that three hikers, two males and one female, had been hiking for approximately six hours when they found themselves unable to locate the trailhead, according to a news release. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was able to make visual contact with the uninjured hikers and dropped a rescuer at their location. The trio were then airlifted to Swanzy Beach Park at 2:08 p.m., where they declined medical attention.