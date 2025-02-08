Man in critical condiion after jumping into ocean at Spitting Caves

A man believed to be in his 20s was brought to shore in critical condition this evening after jumping into the ocean off of Spitting Caves on Oahu’s east side.

Crews from Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a missing person at 6:10 p.m., according to a news release. Within minutes of getting to scene, HFD located the unresponsive person and Ocean Safety Jet Ski operators brought him to shore.

A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance team started cardiopulmonary resuscitation and transported the man to an emergency room in critical condition, the release said.

Ocean Safety officials warned that the area of coastline where the incident occurred is “very dangerous.” The jump into the open ocean at Spitting Caves is estimated between 50 and 60 feet and the area is know for strong currents.