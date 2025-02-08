Papaikou pedestrian, 48, critically injured in collision

Hawaii County police are investigating a single motor-vehicle collision Friday night in Papaikou that critically injured a 48-year-old female pedestrian.

The incident was reported at 7:59 p.m. Police said a 2018 Honda HR-V multipurpose vehicle operated by a 55-year-old Hilo man was traveling south toward Hilo on Highway 19 when it struck the woman, who was walking with a man in the marked crosswalk at the Mill Road intersection. The woman, a Papaikou resident, was transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

Police said she was expected to be transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

The male pedestrian was not struck, and neither he nor the male Honda driver sustained any injuries in the collision, police said.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing the investigation. At this time, police do not believe speed, alcohol and/or drugs are factors in the case. Police ask that anyone with information on the collision contact Officer Johnathan Rapoza at 808-961-2339 or email at Johnathan.Rapoza@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.