Letters: Be fair: both Trump and Biden pardoned many

Regarding the letter, “Trump pardon of Jan. 6 rioters is outrageous” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31), I want to refresh the author’s memory about the previous president, Joe Biden. He pardoned his son, who was a convicted criminal, and commuted the sentences of a whole bunch of death-row inmates to life. So let’s stop being so hypocritical and criticize one president and not the other.

The majority of the votes, including the Electoral College votes, went to someone they knew was a better canidate to run America.

Paul Wong

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

