Letters: Military copter flies at perilously low altitude

I have lived on Kalikimaka Street at the top of Alewa Heights since 1982. My house is at an altitude of 850 feet. At 8.45 a.m. on Feb. 3, a military copter (I presume on the way up Nuuanu Valley and on its way to Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii) flew over my house at about 200 feet, if that.

How does the military justify this habitual violation of the Federal Aviation Administration rule? God only knows their altitudes around Nuuanu and Kaneohe.

Kendrick Lee

Nuuanu

