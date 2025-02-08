Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, February 8, 2025 70° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letters: New world order has no order, just confusion

Today Updated 12:42 a.m.

ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK Students walk out of class to protest new immigration policies Friday at Jefferson High School in Rockford.

ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Students walk out of class to protest new immigration policies Friday at Jefferson High School in Rockford.