Letters: New world order has no order, just confusion

Two weeks into the new world and everything is topsy-turvy. What is going on? Everything is upside down. Nothing is certain. Confusion reigns. Organized order is lacking. Moral value is never mentioned. Qualifications are not required for assumption of authority. Lies are offered without fact check. The Good Samaritan is a Marxist. Democracy is old-fashioned.

These are the advocations of the now.

Dick Walenta

Kailua

