Letters: Trump claim of disabled at FAA is rich with irony

As he does daily, Donald Trump pontificates about individuals and events he knows little or nothing about. Most recently, he claimed that the air collision in Washington was the result of the Federal Aviation Administration’s efforts to hire individuals “with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.”
The irony of his choice of words is only rivaled by earlier claims to being “a stable genius.”
Mark Helbling
Manoa
