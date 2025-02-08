University of Hawaii accepting applications for new early childhood education degree
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH President Wendy Hensel, right, talked Friday with UH Manoa College of Education Dean Nathan Murata, far left, UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno and state Sen. Ron Kouchi during a news conference.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke spoke Friday during a news conference at UH Manoa’s Children Center. UH Manoa’s new program aims to address the critical need for qualified pre-K teachers as the Ready Keiki initiative, led by Luke, expands early childhood education access across the state.