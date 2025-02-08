Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, February 8, 2025 70° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

5-time defending champ ‘Iolani holds off Konawaena in semis

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 12:41 a.m.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Konawaena’s Shaileia Hookahi-Bannister tries to get though ‘Iolani’s Kina Sake (30) and Justice Kekauoha (23) during the first half.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Konawaena’s Shaileia Hookahi-Bannister tries to get though ‘Iolani’s Kina Sake (30) and Justice Kekauoha (23) during the first half.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Justice Kekauoha attempts a layup over Konawaena during the second half.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

‘Iolani’s Justice Kekauoha attempts a layup over Konawaena during the second half.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Kina Sake shoots over Konawaena’s Caysea Kaupu.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

‘Iolani’s Kina Sake shoots over Konawaena’s Caysea Kaupu.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani players celebrated after beating Konawaena in a hard-fought state semifinal on Friday.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

‘Iolani players celebrated after beating Konawaena in a hard-fought state semifinal on Friday.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Konawaena’s Shaileia Hookahi-Bannister tries to get though ‘Iolani’s Kina Sake (30) and Justice Kekauoha (23) during the first half.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Justice Kekauoha attempts a layup over Konawaena during the second half.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Kina Sake shoots over Konawaena’s Caysea Kaupu.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani players celebrated after beating Konawaena in a hard-fought state semifinal on Friday.