Mililani’s Tyler Cole Tamashiro runs at the goal during a game on Jan. 27, 2024.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Mililani boys soccer team was pushed Friday, but the Trojans pulled through to set up a third consecutive state final against ‘Iolani.

Tyler Cole Tamashiro scored in overtime off a free kick from Derek Wurlitzer as No. 1 seed Mililani beat Kamehameha 1-0 in the Division I semifinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA tournament at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“These guys continue to surprise me,” said first-year Mililani coach Alika Cosner said. “We pulled through in a similar situation in the OIA finals. It speaks volumes on how much grit these guys have as a group. They’re willing to battle and fight it out till the end.”

Wurlitzer lined up for a free kick near midfield. His low, driving ball was dummied by Trojans teammate Jackson Cosner and hit Tamashiro, who fought past a Warriors defender on the left side and placed his shot into the right side of the goal at 87:20.

“We noticed the outside backer was far, so all I had to do was track by the winger,” Tamashiro said. “He played a great driven ball on the ground to me on the wing. I was isolated one-on-one by myself. I took it and slotted bottom right.”

Mililani (15-0) and ‘Iolani will meet in the state final for the third consecutive year. The Raiders won in 2023 and the Trojans took the title in 2024.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a good battle,” Wurlitzer said. “We’re all pretty excited for the third year in a row.”

The Trojans, the OIA champion, will be seeking their eighth state title.

“We carry a lot of pride and tradition with us each game we play,” Wurlitzer said. “Big thanks for our coaches. They carry along the tradition and make sure we stay humble.”

Kamehameha was playing in its first state tournament since 2011. The Warriors won state championships in 2005 and 2008.

“We came into this the underdog,” Kamehameha coach Uri Barron-Silva said. “We knew what was possible. We pushed until the very end. One little mistake.”

The game was back-and-forth, with both teams having chances to score.

In the fourth minute, Kamehameha’s Madden Aquino made a long run with the ball and had his shot saved by Mililani goalkeeper Kobi Miyamoto.

The Trojans got close in the 12th when Jackson Cosner received a through ball down the middle of the field and sent a shot over the crossbar.

In the 36th, Mililani’s Kalen Toguchi had a shot from the left side go just wide right. The ball bounced to him immediately after his throw-in.

The Warriors, the ILH champions, had a chance in the 44th when Kamakaala Apana’s header was saved by Miyamoto.

In the 49th, Kamehameha’s Aquino received a perfect long ball on the right side and his shot from in close was blocked by Miyamoto.

Kamehameha (10-2-1) had a chance in the 66th when Azis Camerrer’s corner kick from the right side was nearly headed in by a teammate. The ball bounced around in front of the goal line, but Kamehameha couldn’t get a clear shot on goal.

Mililani nearly broke through three minutes into overtime when Toguchi had a shot from straight on that was saved by Kamehameha goalkeeper Kama Medeiros, who charged off his line to make the block.

“Hat’s off to coach Alika. Mililani is a solid program,” Barron-Silva said. “Very technical, loved the way they played and they sealed the deal.”

—

Friday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth-place semifinals

G9—King Kekaulike 4, Hilo 1

G10—Baldwin 2, Castle 1, PK

Semifinals

At Main Stadium

G11—’Iolani 3, Campbell 0

G12—Mililani 1, Kamehameha 0, OT

Today

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth Place

King Kekaulike vs. Baldwin, 3 p.m. at Field No. 6

Third Place

Campbell vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7

Championship

‘Iolani vs. Mililani, 6 p.m. at main stadium