Kamehameha’s Nihoa Dunn powered her way for a shot against Campbell’s Cayden Parado on Friday.

Kamehameha’s Kapomaikai Nakakura attempts a 3-pointer against Campbell during the second half.

Grit carried the Campbell Sabers this far.

Top-ranked Kamehameha matched that grit and then some. Junior center Nihoa Dunn led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three steals as the Warriors overwhelmed the Sabers 51-36 on Thursday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

Kamehameha (28-3) will play ‘Iolani in the championship game of the Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships at 7 p.m. today at Blaisdell Arena.

“We just played honest defense. We take pride in our defense. That’s one of the biggest parts of our game. We also study personnel, knowing who likes to drive, who likes to shoot,” Dunn said.

Coach Pua Straight’s team lost in the state final last year against ‘Iolani, 39-38 in overtime — ‘Iolani’s fifth state title in a row. Kamehameha last won the state title in 2013.

On Friday, a polite gathering of about 500 witnessed Kamehameha’s disciplined and unselfish play. As a team, the Sabers finished with 18 turnovers, while Kamehameha had just six.

Campbell played with determination, cutting a 20-point deficit to nine with 6:25 left, but couldn’t get over the hump.

“I’m really proud of the girls. They were forced to play man-to-man (defense), which we haven’t done a lot of this season. In my eyes, they played a great game. We were able to come back,” Campbell coach Jazmin Corpuz said.

Junior guard Cayden Parado led Campbell (11-9 overall) with 16 points, but also had five turnovers against Kamehameha’s tenacious defense. Junior swing Jaynalyn Sotelo tallied 11 points and seven rebounds, adding five assists, two blocks and a steal. She also had five giveaways.

The Lady Sabers began the week with a trip to the Big Island, where they beat Waiakea 53-28. On Thursday, they eked out a 36-33 win over MIL champion Maui.

“With as much legs as we had left, we dug deep and we competed. That’s something I’m really proud of,” Corpuz said.

As usual, Kamehameha was active, aggressive and poised from the opening tip. The Warriors seized five offensive rebounds in the first two minutes against Campbell’s 2-3 matchup zone. After Dunn fed Rylee Paranada for a 3-pointer, it was 9-3. Dunn later added a layup on a pass from Mikylah Labanon, and posted up for another basket as the Warriors took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.

Campbell responded with a layup by Renijah Bienman-Villareal and an and-1, three-point play by Sotelo, cutting the lead to 16-12 early in the second quarter.

Kamehameha answered with a 13-4 run. Dunn was in attack mode, scoring eight points, including three buckets off offensive rebounds. Kamehameha led at the half, 29-16.

The Warriors opened the lead to 38-18 in the third quarter, getting a reverse layup from Dunn, who also hedged a Campbell pick-and-roll and stole the ball from Parado and went the distance for a lefty layup.

“I think Nihoa is forced to be a center, but born to be a point guard,” Warriors guard Paranada said.

The Lady Sabers were unrelenting, scrapping their way back into the game against Kamehameha’s reserves. After Parado swished a baseline runner and fed Bienman-Villareal for a layup, Campbell was within 41-32 with 6:25 to play in regulation. Coach Straight called time out and sent her starters back on the floor. The Warriors couldn’t quite shake off the Sabers, who were still within 43-33 with 3:40 left.

Campbell won the 2008 Division II state crown under the late Nathan Macadangdang.

Division II

Hanalani 68, Kohala 28

Ellana Klemp had 17 points and eight rebounds and Piha’eu Akona had 16 points as the top-seeded Royals of the ILH roared to a 28-2 lead after the first quarter in dominating the Lady Cowboys in the Division II semifinals .

Hanalani will face Hawaii Baptist for the state title at 5 p.m. today at Blaisdell Arena.

Kalia Marquez had 11 for Kohala.

Hawaii Baptist 42, Waimea 30

Sienna Lamblack had 11 points and three steals as the Eagles held off the Menehunes to advance to the state girls Division II final.

HBA led 14-4 after the first quarter, but Waimea stayed close — 20-16 at halftime and 29-24 entering the fourth. But HBA outscored Waimea 13-6 to seal the win.

Sierra Ramos had eight points and six rebounds, while Ally Ann Low had eight points, four rebounds and three steals.

Cyani Bagaoisan had eight points for Waimea, which will play Kohala for third place today.