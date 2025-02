Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The ‘Iolani boys soccer team looked shaky at times Friday against Campbell, then took firm control in the second half.

Kahi Apao, Kama Kane and Devin Lee scored after halftime as No. 2 seed ‘Iolani beat Campbell 3-0 in the semifinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I tournament at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“We’ve played against teams that put pressure on us in the (ILH),” said ‘Iolani coach Chris Lee, whose team struggled against the Sabers’ high press in the first half. “That’s helped prepare us for it. The layoff and having to play against a team like Campbell that plays hard the whole game, it’s hard to replicate in practice.”

‘Iolani (11-0-1) will face Mililani in today’s final at 7 p.m. at WPSC.

The Raiders and Trojans are facing off in the final for the third consecutive year. ‘Iolani has won 10 state championships, including the 2023 crown. Mililani won last year.

“We just look at it every year just trying to reach our potential as a team,” Lee said. “We don’t really look back too much on what has happened. We just look forward on this current team.”

The Raiders, the ILH champions, went up 1-0 at 44:45 when Apao headed in the ball off Brody Awaya’s cross from the left side.

“I just had to finish it,” Apao said. “Brody gave me a great ball.”

‘Iolani scored again at 55:30 on Kane’s goal off Lee’s low free kick from the right side.

“Before I took it, my coach (assistant Grant Fukuda) looked over at me and he gave me the signal to cross it real low right into Kama,” Lee said. “We practice that. I just knew what to do and he executed it.”

The Raiders nearly added to its lead in the 61st when Reef Kutaka’s shot grazed the crossbar.

‘Iolani went up 3-0 at 74:06 on Lee’s goal off a cross from Austin Ancheta.

“I was open on the back post and I knew that he would give me a good cross in and I just had to put it in,” Lee said. “It was all Austin.”

Campbell (12-3-1) controlled play in the first half as their high press forced numerous Raiders’ turnovers.

“It has been our bread-and-butter all year,” Campbell coach Lance Thompson said. “We felt good and for about 40 minutes, we were right there. A couple of chances got away from us. You get to this level, this caliber of game, you got to finish at these critical moments. We didn’t and they did.”

In the 12th, Devin DesJardin forced a turnover in ‘Iolani territory and blasted a shot that was saved by Raiders goalkeeper Braydon Obrero.

Two minutes later, Campbell’s Tyler Welsch was fouled by Obrero on the left side about a yard off the end line. Obrero was issued a yellow card for kicking the ball away after the play.

Joshua Yadao’s free kick got to Jayden Parker, whose header was saved by Raiders backup goalkeeper Anson Bagoyo.

Campbell’s Jeremiah Antonio-Makinano blasted a shot from 25 yards straight on that was just wide right in the 21st.

The Sabers, the OIA runner-up, had five shots on goal over the first 19 minutes, while the Raiders had zero.

The Raiders were able to advance the ball to the other end of the field, primarily on counters, but couldn’t get any legitimate scoring opportunities.

Campbell has never won a state title, but gave it a great run in Thompson’s first year as coach.

“I brought a clear and compelling vision and they bought into it,” Thompson said. “They executed at a championship level all year. Very proud of what they’ve accomplished. I’ve been coaching a long time at multiple levels and this is definitely going to rank as one of the best personal seasons for me.”

Division II

Kapaa 2, Le Jardin 1, PK

The Warriors of the KIF defeated the Bulldogs of the ILH in penalty kicks in the Division II seminfinals in Waipio’s main stadium.

Kapaa will face Kamehameha-Hawaii for the title at 4 p.m. today in the main stadium.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Seabury Hall 0, OT

The Warriors of the BIIF outlasted the Spartans of the MIL in a semifinal match.

—

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth-place semifinals

G5—Kalaheo 3, Kahuku 2, PK

G6— Hawaii Prep 6, Waipahu 0

Semifinals

At Main Stadium

G7—Kapaa 2, Le Jardin 1, PK

G8—Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Seabury Hall 0, OT

Today

Fifth Place

Kalaheo vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15

Third Place

Le Jardin vs. Seabury, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16

Championship

Kapaa vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4 p.m. at main stadium