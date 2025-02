Scoreboard – Feb. 8, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Sioux Falls (S.D.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

College: North Greenville vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

College: exhibition, North Greenville vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Jessup vs. Chaminade, women at noon; men at 2 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym. PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/ HHSAA Girls State Division I Championships: Final, Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m. Third Place, Campbell vs. Konawaena, 1 p.m. Fifth Place, Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 9 a.m. Games at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/ HHSAA Girls State Division II Championships: Final, Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani, 5 p.m. Third Place, Waimea vs. Kohala, 3 p.m. Fifth Place, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kapolei,, 11 a.m. Games at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

ILH boys Varsity I: Modified SingleElimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 10 a.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 7 p.m.

ILH boys Varsity II: Single-Elimination Tournament, Island Pacific at Hanalani, 2 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

Hawaiian Airlines/HHSAA State Championships: 10 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, final round, 7:30 a.m. at the Mauna Lani Resort Golf Club North Course.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Championships, 9 a.m. at Sacred Hearts.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I State Championships: Fifth Place, King Kekaulike vs. Baldwin, 3 p.m. at Field No. 6. Third Place, Kamehameha/Mililani loser vs. Campbell, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7. Final, Kamehameha/Mililani winner vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. at main stadium. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II State Championships: Consolation, Kalaheo vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15. Third Place, Le Jardin vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16. Final, Kapaa vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4 p.m. at main stadium. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic. Saint Louis vs. Santa Clara, 10 a.m.; Southern Indiana vs. Hawaii, 12:30 p.m.; Saint Louis/Santa Clara loser vs. Southern Indiana/Hawaii loser, 3 p.m.; Saint Louis/ Santa Clara winner vs. Southern Indiana/ Hawaii winner, 5:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

WRESTLING|

ILH: boys dual tournament, 2 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Divisional Championships, East, 8:30 a.m. at Kailua; West, 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Sioux Falls (S.D.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

College: North Greenville vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Southern Oregon vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

At Sand Island Park

Thursday

Nebraska-Kearney 4, Chaminade 2

Leading hitters—CU: Taryn Fujioka 3b, 2 runs; SoSo Hayes 2b.

Hillsdale (Mich.) 14, Chaminade 11

Leading hitters—CU: Taryn Fujioka 3-5, 2 runs; Vanessa Pena 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 RBIs; Desiree Bravo 2 runs; Larchelle Tuifao 2-3, 2 runs; SoSo Hayes 3b, 3 RBIs; Miranda Diaz 2-4, 2 RBIs; Isabel Rodriguez 2-4, 2 runs.

Hawaii Hilo 6, Hillsdale (Mich.) 2

W—Tehani Seto. Leading hitters—Hilo: Lexie Tilton 2-2, 2 runs; Victoria Macias 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Miquela Leopoldo 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kanoe Piltz 3-3.

Hawaii Hilo 7, Lewis 5

W—Megan Yorba. Leading hitters—Hilo: Jayda Favela 3-4, 3 runs; Rayna White, 2-3, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Lexie Tilton 3b, 2 RBIs; Victoria Macias 2-4; Miquela Leopoldo 2-3; Chenoa Cainglit, 2b.

Hawaii Pacific 11, Cal Poly Humboldt 10, 9 inn.

Cal Poly Humboldt 6, Hawaii Pacific 3, 5 inn.

BASKETBALL

PACWEST

Thursday

At St. Francis’ Shark Tank

Men

Hawaii Pacific 68, Jessup 66. Point leaders—HPU: Avi Halpert 19, Charlie Weber 13, Joshua West 12, Pavle Kuzmanovic 10. Jes: Tamatoa Humbert 17, Cayden McDaniel 13, Anthony Enoh11, Aydan Janssan 11. Rebound leaders— HPU: West 6. Jes: Janssan 10. Assist leaders—HPU: Maj Dusanic 3, Kuzmanovic 3. Jes: Janssan 4.

Women

Hawaii Pacific 83, Jessup 57.

Point leaders—HPU: Morgan Hawkins 16, Leslie Mojica 15, Lupe Vazquez 12, Nicole Wertenberger 11. Jes: Natalie Moulos 9. Rebound leaders—HPU: Mojica 10. Jes: Laia Pala 4, Kayla Vieira 4. Assist leaders— HPU: Hawkins 5. Jes: Giselle Dogan 2, Tatiana Newsome 2.

At Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

Men

Fresno Pacific 65. Hawaii Hilo 62.

Point leaders—FP: Liam Switzer 13, Jonah Geron 12, Cooper Sheldon 11. Hilo: Brody Davis 11, Jessiya Villa 11. Rebound leaders—FP: Switzer 8. Hilo: Edwards, Jarin Edwards 8. Assist leaders—FP: Isaac Peralta 6. Hilo: Jarin Edwards 2.

Women

Fresno Pacific 63, Hawaii Hilo 51.

Point leaders—FP: Julie Ramirez 21. Hilo: Caiyle Kaupu 18, Jazmine Soto 11. Rebound leaders—FP: Jayla Green 6, Jasmine Heu 6, Ramirez 6. Hilo: Kaupu 9. Assist leaders— FP: Heu 4. Hilo: Mindy Kawaha 3.

BIIF

Thursday

Boys Varsity II

Kamehameha Hawaii 58, Hawaii Prep 46.

Top scorers—KSH: Kia’i Yasso 19, Kai Kahana Rowe 14. HPA: Vander Eberhart 19, Kingdon Simmons 10.