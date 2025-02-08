After New Orleans’ Super Bowl makeover, some residents say: What about us?

NEW ORLEANS >> Even if there weren’t Super Bowl banners hanging from lamp posts and signs plastered across recently erected security fences, it would still be obvious that New Orleans was gussying up for a reason.

The pair of bridges that span the Mississippi River — and that will almost certainly feature prominently in the atmospheric shots of New Orleans on television this weekend — have been draped in $21 million worth of decorative lights. Roads near the French Quarter, once pocked with crumbling pavement, are suddenly smooth. And around the city center, thousands of flowers have been planted.

“I almost didn’t recognize Canal Street,” said Ausettua AmorAmenkum, a native of the city. “I mean, the branding, the lights — it’s like Disneyland meets Vegas, you know?”

The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is projected to draw as many as 150,000 visitors and a television audience in excess of 100 million. City leaders are counting on the spectacle to serve as a giant ad for New Orleans as a destination.

Making sure the city was ready for the spotlight has required a swift and sprawling effort involving city and state officials, major businesses and local nonprofits. The work included installing new streetlights and sidewalks, stabilizing old buildings that leaned, cleaning up litter and painting murals.

“Giving the city a chance to shine,” as Michael Hecht, CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., the region’s economic development organization, put it.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

But residents have mixed feelings about the rush of improvements — surprise and satisfaction, sure, at seeing the heart of their notoriously gritty city now sparkling, but also a dash of umbrage. Some have long seen the city’s power structure as more inclined to invest in the people passing through New Orleans than the ones living there.

“I love the improvements — I honestly do,” said Reggie Ford, 45, a local artist and activist. “But I don’t like how they cherry pick when they want to improve and for who.”

The bright lights over the river have become the butt of a wry joke: When storm drains have become blocked or an offline pump has flooded a street, social media fills with messages like, “But aren’t the bridge lights pretty?”

The millions of visitors who pour in every year sustain local businesses, provide livelihoods to servers and musicians and artists, and burnish a cultural cachet that gives New Orleans, with a population of about 364,000, a higher profile than other cities its size.

But tourism has been blamed for contributing to a shortage of affordable housing because of the proliferation of short-term rentals. Many of the jobs created by tourism are service oriented, with low pay and limited options for advancement. The financial precariousness that often comes with such work was felt acutely by workers on Bourbon Street after the deadly terrorist attack on New Year’s Day. They had to hurry back to work, setting aside their fear and grief; they needed a paycheck.

Civic leaders and tourism officials contend that devoting resources to attracting visitors ultimately pays dividends to New Orleans as a whole.

The Super Bowl is an opportunity unlike any other, they argue. The game itself will directly inject well over a half-billion dollars into the local economy, officials say. Then there are the ancillary events: the corporate gatherings, the parties, the filled bars and restaurants around the city.

Still, most of New Orleans will experience the Super Bowl outside the security perimeter. For many of them, the event will consist of detours, congested roads and closed buildings.

A particularly bumpy stretch of Downman Road connecting the city’s secondary Lakefront Airport to a nearby highway has been repaved, creating a smoother ride for those arriving in the more than 1,200 private planes expected to land. But none of the roads sprouting off Downman got new pavement.

“The Super Bowl comes and all of a sudden, we’ve got all this money to do these temporary fixes,” said Michael Giordano, 60, who lives in the Mid-City neighborhood. “Not even fixes — Band-Aids.”

Civic leaders involved in the preparations said the Super Bowl-related projects would have a broader and enduring usefulness. “You can use these sporting events as forcing functions to create change that transcends the event itself,” Hecht said.

Organizers also noted that the beautification projects were not limited to the city center or even New Orleans. Thousands of trees have been planted. Juvenile, a rapper from New Orleans, took part in a recent cleanup in the Lower Ninth Ward. The NFL has pledged to donate equipment, supplies and surplus food to local food banks, art programs and coastal restoration groups.

Local business leaders and others involved in the effort said that they were inspired by what they have accomplished and feel that their work is not complete.

“We hope that by showing how much we can fix the city up in just a few months, we raise expectations” for improving infrastructure and public services, Hecht said. “When we work together, we can be world class.”

—

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company