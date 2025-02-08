How Patrick Mahomes’ record stacks up on list of Super Bowl starting quarterbacks

NEW ORLEANS >> If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes will capture his fourth title, matching the total of Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw behind only Tom Brady, who started for seven Super Bowl-winning teams.

In all, 13 quarterback have won multiple Super Bowls, a list that includes many of the game’s greatest talents: Petyon Manning, Roger Staubach, John Elway and Bart Starr, to name a few.

With a victory Sunday, Mahomes would become the first to win four titles before his 30th birthday. He turns 30 in September.

The Chiefs are a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome.

But if the Eagles win, Mahomes will join another list: quarterbacks who have lost multiple Super Bowls.

It that happens, Mahomes would be 3-2 in Super Bowls. He would join Brady (7-3), Manning (2-2), Elway (2-3) and others with at least two Super Bowl losses.

With a Philly loss, Jaylen Hurts, who fell to Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, would join the list of starting QBs who lost multiple times in the Super Bowl.

Here is the list of Super Bowl quarterbacks with multiple starts:

— 7-3: Tom Brady, with the Patriots and Buccaneers

— 4-0: Terry Bradshaw, Steelers

— 4-0: Joe Montana, 49ers

— 3-0: Troy Aikman, Cowboys

— 3-1: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

— 2-0: Bart Starr, Packers

— 2-0: Jim Plunkett, Raiders

— 2-0: Eli Manning, Giants

— 2-1: Bob Greise, Dolphins

— 2-1: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

— 2-2: Roger Staubach, Cowboys

— 2-2: Peyton Manning, Colts, Broncos

— 2-3: John Elway, Broncos

— 1-2: Kurt Warner, Rams, Cardinals

— 1-1: Len Dawson, Chiefs

— 1-1: Joe Theismann, Redskins

— 1-1: Brett Favre, Packers

— 1-1: Russell Wilson, Seahawks

— 0-2: Craig Morton, Cowboys, Broncos

— 0-3: Fran Tarkenton, Vikings

— 0-4: Jim Kelly, Bills