Rainbow Wahine rally from 19 down to run win streak to 11

It looked like the party was over early Saturday for the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. But then Mia ‘Uhila and some of her friends showed up.

‘Uhila scored a career-high 23 points, as the Wahine came back from a 19-point first-quarter deficit, and UH extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 65-58 comeback for the ages against visiting UC Santa Barbara.

Somebody’s good times had to end at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, as the Gauchos came in with a three-win streak.

Early on it looked like UH’s 10-game streak might bite the dust, as UCSB’s barrage of bombs in the first quarter gave it a 26-7 lead.

Meawhile, UC Irvine was winning at UC San Diego to climb into a tie with UH at the top of the conference standings at 10-2.

Hawaii improved to 11-2 in the Big West and 17-6 overall.

UC Santa Barbara fell to 14-9 and 7-6.

UH’s last loss was to UCSB on Jan. 2.

Hawaii shot and hustled its way back into the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Gauchos 18-10.

This time UH hit three bombs in a row, one from each corner by MeiLani McBee, who finished with 12 points, and then the third by Brooklyn Rewers to cut the deficit to 26-18.

A controversial blocking call against a stationary Rewers when Skylar Burke bounced off of her let UCSB cut the lead back to double digits at halftime, 36-25.

Burke led UCSB with 20 points.

But ‘Uhila and Kelsie Imai attacked the Gauchos lower-post like human bowling balls in the second half, hitting layups and free throws seemingly at will, and ‘Uhila hit two clutch 3-pointers, too.

Starting guard Lily Wahinekapu scored 11 points for UH after a one-game absence due to illness.