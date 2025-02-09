Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hiker, 49, killed in fall from East Maui waterfall

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 49-year-old man fell to his death from a waterfall while hiking in East Maui Saturday.

The Maui Police Department said the incident happened at approximately 12:43 p.m. in area of Hana Highway near mile marker 6.75. A man police identified as Waikapu resident Karl Newman was hiking with acquaintances when he reportedly lost his footing and fell.

Due to the location and height of the waterfall, estimated at 60 feet, Newman needed to be extracted by personnel aboard the Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter.

Rescuers determined he was dead at the scene. MPD said a preliminary investigation revealed no sign of foul play; an autopsy has been scheduled.

