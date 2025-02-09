Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui Meadows fire burns home, cottage, cars

By Star-Advertiser staff

A fire Saturday night in Wailea caused an estimated $475,000 in damage to a house and cottage in the Maui Meadows subdivision.

The blaze was reported at 9:45 p.m. at a Malina Place property, with the Maui Fire Department dispatching seven units. Fire units arrived to find the main structure engulfed in flames, with fire also affecting a cottage on the property.

Firefighters extended hose lines to attack the fires in the main house and cottage and prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring structures, according to an MFD news release.

The fire was brought under control at 10:40 p.m. and firefighters remained at the scene overnight to extinguish hot spots, MFD said.

Heavy equipment was brought in today to help open up the debris so the fire could be fully extinguished, and mop-up efforts were continuing,acccording to MFD.

Four residents were displaced by the fire and no injuries were reported.

MFD said the main house sustained an estimated $400,000 damage while the cottage saw roughly $74,000 in damage. The dollar value of the damage to the contents is undetermined. Three vehicles on the property were also damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

