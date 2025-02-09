No arrests in early morning shooting in McCully area

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A 54-year-old Honolulu man reported to police that he had been shot by an unknown male around 4 a.m. today in the McCully area.

The victim said the gunman fled before he could notify police of the incident, according to a brief summary posted by the Honolulu Police Department. The victim was taken to an area medical center for treatment.

Police have launched a second-degree attempted murder investigation. No arrests have been made and further details were not available.

