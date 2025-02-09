Letter: Bring back low-risk novelty fireworks

Nearly 20 years ago, on Dec. 31, 2005, sparklers were part of a New Year’s Eve celebration in Palolo Valley.

The recent movement to pass stricter laws in response to the Aliamanu tragedy highlights the urgency of this issue (“Senate committees move fireworks bills as sixth Aliamanu victim dies,” Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Feb. 6).

The tragic loss of life and serious injuries from illegal aerial fireworks are heartbreaking. I fully support efforts to strengthen enforcement and penalties against illegal fireworks. However, history has shown that outright prohibition without a legal alternative can have unintended consequences—much like the Prohibition era, which led to an underground liquor trade rather than its elimination.

Hawaii once had a safer alternative: novelty fireworks like sparklers and fountains, which allowed families to celebrate New Year’s and Independence Day in a more controlled manner. By reinstating these lower-risk options, we can offer a legal and safer alternative while continuing to crack down on dangerous aerial fireworks. While increasing enforcement is necessary, lawmakers should also consider restoring safe and regulated novelty fireworks to provide a responsible alternative.

Let’s protect our communities without extinguishing tradition. A well-regulated compromise can promote safety while preserving the joy of celebration.

Robert Cravalho

Punchbowl

