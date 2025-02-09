Letter: Dems must oppose low-quality nominees

Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard attends the inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.

It was great to read about Hawaii U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz’s leadership in blocking U.S. Senate votes on President Donald Trump’s horrible nominees.

The Democratic Party needs to fight hard and push back against Trump at every opportunity. I’m hoping that both of our Hawaii senators will block the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard, who is completely unqualified for the key intelligence post that she seeks.

If Democrats cannot stop a candidate like Gabbard, voters will be wondering if those elected officials are prepared to protect us from Trump’s agenda. A friend recently said that the Democrats are spineless. I hope he is wrong. We need the Democratic leadership to stand up.

Ron Sundergill

Kaneohe

