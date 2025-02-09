Letter: Musing the upkeep of cemeteries, highways

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I find it hilarious that a state agency will take over the maintenance of “often-neglected Hawaii government cemeteries adopted from private operators” (“State seeks to stop neglect at adopted government cemeteries,” Jan. 20, Star-Advertiser). A state leader says that it is handled “when we have time, we’ll get out there and do it.”

From the look of our state’s unsightly highways, that same statement definitely applies.

Rick Ornellas

Puunui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter