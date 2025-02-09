Demand skyrocketing for local eggs
Eggs Hawaii owner Iris Shimabukuro helped customers on Wednesday in Honolulu.
Customers lined up outside the store, which was offering a tray of 20 jumbo white eggs for $12.75. Purchases were limited to one tray per customer.
More and more local customers are turning to local eggs as the nationwide shortage due to bird flu has continued to decimate entire poultry flocks. Eggs Hawaii associate Nita Ongsico, right, helped customers Wednesday in Honolulu.
