Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, February 9, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Demand skyrocketing for local eggs

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 12:37 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Eggs Hawaii owner Iris Shimabukuro helped customers on Wednesday in Honolulu.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Eggs Hawaii owner Iris Shimabukuro helped customers on Wednesday in Honolulu.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Customers lined up outside the store, which was offering a tray of 20 jumbo white eggs for $12.75. Purchases were limited to one tray per customer.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Customers lined up outside the store, which was offering a tray of 20 jumbo white eggs for $12.75. Purchases were limited to one tray per customer.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM More and more local customers are turning to local eggs as the nationwide shortage due to bird flu has continued to decimate entire poultry flocks. Eggs Hawaii associate Nita Ongsico, right, helped customers Wednesday in Honolulu.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

More and more local customers are turning to local eggs as the nationwide shortage due to bird flu has continued to decimate entire poultry flocks. Eggs Hawaii associate Nita Ongsico, right, helped customers Wednesday in Honolulu.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Eggs Hawaii associate Nita Ongsico, right, helps customers at Eggs Hawaii on Wednesday.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Eggs Hawaii associate Nita Ongsico, right, helps customers at Eggs Hawaii on Wednesday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Eggs Hawaii owner Iris Shimabukuro helped customers on Wednesday in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Customers lined up outside the store, which was offering a tray of 20 jumbo white eggs for $12.75. Purchases were limited to one tray per customer.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM More and more local customers are turning to local eggs as the nationwide shortage due to bird flu has continued to decimate entire poultry flocks. Eggs Hawaii associate Nita Ongsico, right, helped customers Wednesday in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Eggs Hawaii associate Nita Ongsico, right, helps customers at Eggs Hawaii on Wednesday.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY