Kuhio Park Terrace tenants say lives upended by relocations
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A section of Kuhio Park Terrace low-rise housing on Ahonui Street is on the block for redevelopment, forcing tenants to temporarily relocate.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Children of Kuhio Park Terrace were joined by other community members Jan. 23 on School Street to sign-wave to raise awareness of redevelopment in the low-income housing neighborhood.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kuhio Park Terrace residents Janiene Sablan Telefoni, left, and Simativa Telefoni, 90, a 56-year resident of KPT, fear being pushed out of the neighborhood due to redevelopment. The pair sat on Simativa Telefoni’s kitchen floor Jan. 23 to make palusami.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
KPT residents Lenda Tominiko, left, Christy MacPherson, June Talia, May Phillip and Lehua Willets held signs on Jan. 23 along School Street to raise awareness of the redevelopment.