Ex-Rainbow Wahine Brauer earns top yachting honor

Former University of Hawaii sailor Cole Brauer earned U.S. Sailing’s most prestigious honor as the 2024 Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year.

The native of East Hampton, N.Y., captivated the global sailing community during last year’s Global Solo Challenge, achieving second place in the inaugural race and becoming the first American woman to sail solo around the world.

Brauer, who received the 2017 Jack Bonham Award — considered the most prestigious award in UH athletics —was honored Thursday during the U.S. Sailing Awards Ceremony at the 2025 U.S. Sailing Leadership Forum in Coronado, Calif. The award recognizes exceptional accomplishments in the sport of sailing over the past year.

Santa Clara wins Paradise softball classic

Hazyl Gray scattered four hits in 51⁄3 innings while striking out four and also batted 1-for-3 and drove in a run to lead Santa Clara to a 3-0 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine in the Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Santa Clara’s Cairah Curran, a Campbell graduate, was named Most Valuable Player in the tournament and UH’s Addison Kostrencich was named Most Valuable Pitcher.

Caitlyn Golob batted 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI and Taryn Clements also had two hits as the Broncos handed the Wahine (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Liliana Thomas had two hits for the Wahine against Santa Clara.

UH won its opener Saturday, beating Southern Indiana 6-0 as Macy Brandi pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts.

Kayara Tuiloma and Izabella Martinez each drove in two runs for the Wahine, who broke open a 2-0 game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Screaming Eagles (1-3).