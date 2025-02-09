Hawaii falls again as rally short-circuited at UCSB

An electrical problem affected the video streaming and statistical system at UC Santa Barbara’s Thunderdome on Saturday night.

A defensive lapse and turnover problems short-circuited the Hawaii basketball team in a 76-72 road loss to the Gauchos with 2,109 in attendance.

Of UH’s 20 turnovers, including 12 in the first half, coach Eran Ganot said in a radio interview: “It’s very disappointing. It’s our top priority, and we can’t break through. You still see flashes within the game. I thought we did a great job defensively, especially in the half court against an elite team. Some of our defensive numbers this year are good, maybe not as good as in the past, but it’s a little misleading because of how many (points off turnovers) we give up in transition because of the turnovers.”

The Gauchos scored 25 points off UH turnovers. They also built a 14-3 advantage in fast-break scoring.

UCSB guard Deuce Turner, playing for his fourth college, hit the go-ahead 3 with 2:09 to play, and point guard Stephan Swenson made a key steal as the Gauchos improved to 16-8 overall and 8-5 in the Big West.

In being swept on this two-game road trip, the Rainbow Warriors fell to 13-11 and 5-8.

With 2:16 to play, Ryan Rapp made two free throws to give the Rainbow Warriors a 70-69 lead.

Turner got the ball on the right wing, pump-faked, dribbled to his right and swished a 3 to put the Gauchos ahead 72-70. The Gauchos would not trail again.

With 26 seconds left, UH’s Tom Beattie tried to inbound at midcourt. Swenson made the steal and was fouled by UH center Tanner Christensen. Swenson made both free throws to extend the margin to 74-70 with 20 seconds left. It was UH’s fourth inbound play that resulted in a lost possession.

Christensen sliced the deficit to two points with a layup with 7.9 seconds left. Christensen was fouled on the play, and it appeared he tried to ricochet his and-1 free throw with the hope of creating an offensive rebound. But UCSB’s Max Murrell rebounded, was fouled and hit two free throws to complete the scoring.

Often facing single coverage in the low post, Christensen scored 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. But the ’Bows struggled against the Gauchos’ presses and traps in the first half. At one point, the Gauchos scored 15 unanswered points for a 20-7 lead.

“Offensively, we shot 52% from the field,” Ganot said. “We shot (80%) from the line. Twenty turnovers, and 12 in the first half, off a press. We’ve had a lot of unforced turnovers, but not a lot against the press. That was ridiculous, and I’m glad we overcame a 20-7 start to finish strong. Second half we separated. Why? Four turnovers in the first 17 minutes, and then four in the last two. Very disappointing.”

In Thursday’s loss against Cal Poly, the ’Bows relinquished open jumpers. On Saturday, the ’Bows held Swenson to 3-for-11 shooting. They also won the boards 33-27.

“I’m pleased with their response in terms of the effort defensively at the glass from the other night,” Ganot said. “We were playing so far off guys (on Thursday). We weren’t pressuring. We weren’t dictating anything. That was back. But we’re not going to break through with this kind of turnover issue. This is a joke. And obviously we’re going to continue to address, continue to work on it. It is across the board.”