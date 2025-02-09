Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, February 9, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Kamehameha stands tall to end ‘Iolani’s run in state girls basketball

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 12:36 a.m.

Editors' Picks

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha’s Nihoa Dunn shoots a shot over Iolani’s Chelsea Lee.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Kamehameha’s Nihoa Dunn shoots a shot over Iolani’s Chelsea Lee.

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha’s Nihoa Dunn shot over ‘Iolani’s Chelsea Lee during Saturday’s state Division I final.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Kamehameha’s Nihoa Dunn shot over ‘Iolani’s Chelsea Lee during Saturday’s state Division I final.

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha’s team celebrated by kissing the championship trophy on Saturday at McKinley.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Kamehameha’s team celebrated by kissing the championship trophy on Saturday at McKinley.

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Kamehameha Warriors girls basketball team dog-piled on the court to celebrate their accomplishment.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

The Kamehameha Warriors girls basketball team dog-piled on the court to celebrate their accomplishment.

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha’s Nihoa Dunn shoots a shot over Iolani’s Chelsea Lee.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha’s Nihoa Dunn shot over ‘Iolani’s Chelsea Lee during Saturday’s state Division I final.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha’s team celebrated by kissing the championship trophy on Saturday at McKinley.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Kamehameha Warriors girls basketball team dog-piled on the court to celebrate their accomplishment.