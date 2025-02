Moanalua’s Kukonu shines after returning from a broken leg

Nohilani Kukonu would have been well within her rights if she had drowned her sorrows in a tub of ice cream.

Instead, the Moanalua senior made even more history for her school.

The 2023 state champion returned from a devastating loss in last year’s state final and a broken leg three months ago to become the first female wrestler in Na Menehune’s storied history to win four OIA East championships.

“I cried the minute I got off the mat for like the next week,” Kukonu said of last year’s loss. “It’s so hard to watch my videos even now, and that was a year ago. And then I was in a cast, I was in a boot, I was on crutches, it was a whole experience. Especially because it was my senior year, watching everyone else wrestle was really hard. But it’s OK, we are making it through.”

She needed all six minutes to beat Kahuku’s Melia Taeu 16-7 in a tough match, the first time she went the distance since losing by a point to Baldwin’s Jahlia Miguel at states. She returned from the injury last week and was pinned by fellow state champ Taydem Uyemura of Pearl City in the first period during the OIA Duals. She had not been pinned in high school competition since Uyemura stuck her in the third period in 2023 before they both became state champions.

Kukonu won division titles at 147 pounds as a freshman, 155 as a sophomore, 145 as a junior and 140 this year. The only other girl to win four OIA East titles was Kahuku’s Libby Petrie from 2009 to 2012 at 220 pounds, where she had few girls to wrestle.

“I take pride in what I do and really enjoy wrestling as a whole,” Kukonu said. “So to be pretty decent at something I love, it’s a pretty good feeling.”

Moanalua 155-pounder Zaira Sugui picked up her third East title, followed by Sky Ramos (100 pounds) and Nahenahe Kalamau (120). Kaleialohamaikalani Yasumura failed to get her third division crown with a 13-7 loss to Kahuku’s Leila Esera, but Na Menehune had a wrestler in 12 of the 14 finals.

The boys side went pretty much as expected, with potential state slammer Tyger Taam of Moanalua mistakenly announced as the winner before he took the mat and dispatching Kaiser’s Micah Kazarian 19-3. Keegan Goeas of Castle matched Taam with a third division title after a 27-second pin of Kalani’s Devin Grune.

Castle’s Colt Kalaukoa (113 pounds), Paiea Kamakaala of Kahuku (120), Moanalua’s Quincy Corpuz (126) and Salvatore Virardi of Kalani (175) also repeated as East champions but Kamakaala needed overtime to beat Roosevelt’s Shaynen Cabiles.

Malakai Kaumavae of Moanalua denied Kaiser’s William Gaucher his third division title in the semis but lost to Castle standout Riley Burton in the final, 5-2. Kaumavae ruled the class last year.

Chargers shine out West

Over in the OIA West championships at Pearl City, Serah Yogi of Pearl City beat Campbell senior Kaylie Zeller with a first-period pin to go with her victory over the state champion at Officials in December, and Uyemura, who also missed much of the season with an injury, prepared for next week’s potential showdown with Kukonu at the OIA championships with a 15-0 win over Ariana Digloria of Leilehua.

Nevaeh Lavarias combined with 105-pound champ Chloe Obuhanych to sweep the lighter weights, topping repeat prospects Emma-Grace Cabinian of Leilehua and Mililani’s Serenity Burrows to capture the 110-pound crown.

Anela Egloria of Leilehua (130), Kapolei’s Alize Kapihe (135) and Zoe-Shalom Ahue Bolosan of Leilehua (235) repeated as West champions.

Ryder Loughlin of Mililani (106), Pearl City’s Irving Bicoy (120), Mililani’s Koen Shigemoto (144) and Riku Theos of Leilehua (165) repeated as champions on the boys side.

Nanakuli freshman Analu Woode took the title at 113 pounds with two first-period pins and a technical fall.

Kamehameha boys rule ILH

Kamehameha went almost unopposed in the ILH boys dual championships at ‘Iolani, beating Saint Louis 75-5 and Punahou 60-16. ‘Iolani took third place over Saint Louis 42-24.

The Buffanblu forfeited five weight classes in the final against the Warriors, but Kamehameha won actual matches 24-10, with victories from Samson Paaluhi (150), Kaizer Espiau (157), Kalei Harbottle (190), Charles Naone (215) and Noah McKenzie (144).

Gabriel Wong (113) and Vijay Trivedi (120) won matches for Punahou.