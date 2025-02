‘Iolani celebrated Saturday night after winning the state Division I boys soccer championship against Mililani in penalty kicks.

‘Iolani boys soccer coach Chris Lee and son Devin Lee, a midfielder on this year’s Raiders team, can finally hang another championship photo in their home.

Devin Lee tied the game on a penalty kick and No. 2 seed ‘Iolani went perfect in the penalty-kick shootout in a 2-1 (4-2 PKs) victory over No. 1 seed Mililani in the final of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I tournament at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“I have a picture up in my house. That’s the last time that I won (a championship),” Chris Lee said. “It’s a picture of my family and my son is really, really young. I was always thinking, ‘Am I going to get an opportunity to re-create this picture again. Fortunately, we were on the right side of it today.”

Devin, now a junior, said he was 6 years old at the time.

Braydon Obrero, Brody Awaya, Chase Yamashita and Lee made penalty kicks for the Raiders (12-0-1).

Obrero, the Raiders’ goalkeeper, blocked Mililani’s first shooter and the fourth kicked his shot over the crossbar.

“Honestly, when I sit next to the line … I’ve played with a couple of them in club. I kind of had an idea,” Obrero said.

‘Iolani and Mililani were appearing in the state final for the third consecutive season. The Raiders won in 2023 and the Trojans took the title in 2024.

“We’ve faced them three times and every time we faced them, it’s been very, very close,” Chris Lee said. “I didn’t expect anything less tonight. They had a good game plan. We just had to fight a little harder in the second half for those loose balls.”

The Lees weren’t part of ‘Iolani’s 2023 title team. They were in Seattle as Devin was attending the Seattle Sounders Academy.

“This means so much to me,” Devin said. “I remember watching over the TV, wishing I could be in that moment. Last year, we had a devastating feeling in our gut. It just felt so great to come out here and get the W.”

The Raiders appeared to go ahead in the 77th when Awaya knocked the ball toward goal, which was momentarily vacated by Trojans goalkeeper Kobi Miyamoto. The ball rolled slowly toward the goal line before being cleared by Mililani’s Elijah Kuni at the last possible moment.

The referee initially awarded the goal to the Raiders. He then conferred with the linesman and disallowed the goal.

In the first half, Kuni had a similar play to deny ‘Iolani a goal.

“He’s been doing that all season,” Mililani coach Alika Cosner said. “I wouldn’t expect anything less from him. That’s why I can’t really knock on him for that foul (that led to an earlier PK).”

The Trojans (15-1-0) went down a player four minutes into the first overtime when Kalen Toguchi was called for a second yellow card.

Derek Wurlitzer and Jackson Cosner converted PKs for the Trojans in the shootout.

Mililani went up 1-0 at 21:51 on Matthew Lamborn’s goal off a cross from Tyler Cole Tamashiro.

‘Iolani tied it at 1-1 at 65:15 when Lee converted a penalty kick. Kekama Kane drew the foul when he was tripped in the penalty box.

“I just knew I had to take my best shot, believe in myself and be confident I could put it away,” Lee said.

Mililani nearly broke through in the second minute when Toguchi’s shot from the right side was blocked by ‘Iolani goalkeeper Obrero.

Toguchi nearly scored in the 10th, but was again denied by Obrero.

‘Iolani started to find a rhythm over the final 10 minutes of the first half.

In the 36th, ‘Iolani’s Lee sent in a free kick that bounced out to Anthony Ancheta on the right side. Ancheta shot the ball just wide right.

The Trojans nearly added to their lead in the 40th when Jackson Cosner’s shot hit the left post.

Mililani got close again in the 51st when Toguchi’s throw-in from the right side reached Tamashiro, whose shot from the left side went wide right.

“I thought we came out pretty strong in the first half,” Alika Cosner said. “We controlled most of the game. Had some pretty good momentum. We lost it in the second half. They came back. Started pushing number up higher, we got caught off-balance in the back and we gave up a PK. That turned the momentum a bit.”

DIVISION I

Monday

First Round

King Kekaulike 7, Kapolei 3

Kamehameha 5, Kailua 2

Castle 1, Keeau 0

Campbell 4, Kaiser 1

Thursday

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Mililani 1, King Kekaulike 0

Kamehameha 2, No. 4 Hilo 0

No. 2 ‘Iolani 2, Castle 0

Campbell 2, No. 3 Baldwin 1 (PK 6-5)

Friday

Fifth-place Semifinals

King Kekaulike 4, Hilo 1

Baldwin 2, Castle 1 (PK 5-3)

Semifinals

‘Iolani 3, Campbell 0

Mililani 1, Kamehameha 0

Saturday

Fifth Place

King Kekaulike 4, Baldwin 2

Third Place

Kamehameha 2, Campbell 2, tie

Championship