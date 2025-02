Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Mia ‘Uhila made her move to the hoop against Cal State Fullerton’s Aaliyah Stanton in January.

They kept describing it as “fun.”

Well, except maybe for that first quarter.

“When they’re having fun, we play well,” coach Laura Beeman said.

It looked like the party was over early Saturday for the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Trailing 26-7 after the first quarter is … well, no fun.

But then Mia ‘Uhila and some of her friends showed up.

‘Uhila scored a career-high 23 points as the Wahine battled to their biggest comeback of the season and extended their longest winning streak in 10 years to 11 games with a 65-58 comeback for the ages against visiting UC Santa Barbara.

Beeman claimed to not know anything about any winning streak. But she said she definitely remembers which teams beat hers. And that’s who the Gauchos were: the last team to beat UH, back on Sept. 2.

Somebody’s good times had to end at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, as the Gauchos came in with a three-win streak of their own.

Early on it looked like UH’s might bite the dust, as UCSB’s barrage of bombs in the first quarter gave it a 26-7 lead. On the other side of the court, the Wahine shots were hitting everything but the bottom of the basket.

Beeman said her team did not panic.

“Just had to clean up some things,” she said. “And we found a different way to win. Our guards got downhill.”

‘Uhila and Kelsie Imai especially made numerous coast-to-coast trips that ended in layups, opponent fouls, or both.

“She’s really good in transition,” Beeman said of ‘Uhila, a transfer from Alaska and Portland State. “Our system is not easy, but she’s getting comfortable.

“Teams have to go to our bigs, and that leaves it open for our guards,” Beeman said.

‘Uhila made nine of 13 shots from the floor, including two of three 3-pointers. She was perfect from the line in three attempts, and contributed seven rebounds and four assists. Beeman seemed most impressed with a low number.

“Three turnovers in 50 minutes, impressive,” she said, referring to starting guards ‘Uhila and Lily Wahinekapu.

‘Uhila was also instrumental in Thursday’s win over Cal Poly.

“We’re finding our roles as a team and we are having fun,” ‘Uhila said. “I’m understanding what I can do and trusting my players.”

Meanwhile, UC Irvine was winning at UC San Diego to climb into a tie with UH at the top of the conference standings at 10-2.

Hawaii improved to 11-2 in the Big West and 17-6 overall.

UC Santa Barbara fell to 14-9 and 7-6.

Hawaii shot and hustled its way back into the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Gauchos 18-10.

This time UH hit three bombs in a row, one from each corner by MeiLani McBee, who finished with 12 points, and then the third by Brooklyn Rewers to cut the deficit to 26-18.

A controversial blocking call against a stationary Rewers when Skylar Burke bounced off of her let UCSB cut the lead back to double digits at halftime, 36-25.

Burke led UCSB with 20 points.

Beeman said holding UCSB guard Alyssa Martin to just nine points was a key to victory.

‘Uhila and Kelsie Imai continued to attack the Gauchos lower-post like human bowling balls in the second half, hitting layups and free throws seemingly at will.

Imai finished with seven points, one assist, two steals and an untrackable number of floor burns.

Wahinekapu scored 11 points for UH after a one-game absence due to illness.

“Lily made some shots as things opened up at the end,” Beeman said.