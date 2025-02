Scoreboard – Feb. 9, 2025

CALENDAR

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Sioux Falls (S.D.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

College: North Greenville vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Southern Oregon vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at 5:30 a.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.

PacWest: Jessup vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Modifield SingleElimination Tournament, Kamehameha/ ‘Iolani winner vs. Mid-Pacific/Maryknoll winner, time/site TBD.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Single-Elimination Tournament, Assets/Hawaiian Mission winner at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific/ Hanalani winner, 6 p.m. at Hawaii Baptist.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Single-Elimination Tournament, final, Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, time/site TBD.

OIA boys, Division I Tournament: Semifinals at McKinley, Moanalua vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Leilehua, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals: Campbell at Kapolei, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli at Kahuku, 6 p.m.

College: doubleheader, Southern Oregon vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

COLLEGE

Friday

At Sand Island Park

Cal Poly Humboldt 13, Chaminade 1, 5 inn.

Cal Poly Humboldt 7, Chaminade 5, 9 inn.

Leading hitters—CU: Taryn Fujioka 2-4, 3b; Larchelle Tuifao 2-3; SoSo Hayes 2-3, 2 RBIs; Miranda Diaz 2b.

Hawaii Pacific 4, Lewis 2

W—Taylor Thompson. Leading hitters— HPU: Taryn Hirano 2-2, 3b; Makayla Pagampao 2-3; Tiari Hernandez 2b.

Hillsdale (Mich.) 6, Hawaii Pacific 5

Leading hitters—HPU: Taryn Hirano 2-4; Alexis Oshiro 2-3, 2b; Makayla Pagampao 2-4.

Ferris State (Mich.) 6, Hawaii Hilo 2

Leading hitters—Hilo: Jayda Favela 2-4; Kiani Nakamura 3b, 2 RBIs.

Hawaii Hilo 5, Nebraska-Kearney 4

W—Madison Rabe. Leading hitters—Hilo: Miquela Leopoldo 2-3; Mariah Antoque 3b, 2 RBIs; Chenoa Cainglit 2-3, 2b; Lexie Tilton 3b.

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Friday

At Francis Wong Stadium

Sioux Falls (S.D.) 11, Hawaii Hilo 10

Leading hitters—Hilo: Arthur Soto 2 runs; Mark Fedro 2b, 2 runs; Chris Varljen 3b, 2 RBIs; Noah Lane 3-5, 3 RBIs; Brandon Wada 2b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

No. 6 North Greenville 11, Chaminade 6

Leading hitters—CU: Aydan Lobetos 3-5, 2 runs; Casey Kudell 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Casey Villaruz-Mauai 3-5.

BASKETBALL

ILH Boys

Varsity

Saturday

Maryknoll 60, Mid-Pacific 26

Leading scorers: Maryk—Rome Lilio 25, Nixis Yamauchi 18. MPI—Logan Mason 17.

Hanalani 60, Island Pacific 40

Leading scorers: Hana—Yoshua Vernes 24, Kai Stephens 12. IPA—Diego Hernandez 12.

Boys Varsity I-AA

Single-Elimination Tournament

Friday

Kamehameha 66, ‘Iolani 49 Saint Louis 59, Punahou 38