Las Vegas Advisor: Mirage atrium not part of new Hard Rock plan

First it was the volcano. Now it’s the atrium. Piece by piece, the iconic elements of the Mirage casino are being demolished and disassembled to make way for a new Hard Rock casino at center Strip. While it was known that the volcano would be removed and replaced by the guitar-shaped hotel tower that figures to achieve its own iconic stature, it was expected that the atrium would be retained, possibly as part of an upscale bar area. As of now, the plan for that space is unknown. The transition to the Hard Rock is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

Super Bowl line: The game line has moved slightly toward the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Kansas City Chiefs are still -1 favorites to win Super Bowl LIX. The total (combined points by both teams) is 48.5.

Betting bonanza: The game is big and so is the betting. The American Gaming Association estimates that $1.4 billion will be bet legally on the game in the U.S. through legal sports books. However, that total represents only about 6% of all U.S. wagering, when considering illegal bookmakers, pools and squares, and man-to-man betting with family and friends.

CFP championship: The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in 2027. It’s the latest jewel in the growing collection of major sporting events choosing to come to Las Vegas.

Question: What’s the betting line on the time it will take to sing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The national anthem proposition bet has become a Super Bowl fixture. This year’s line on the length of time it will take John Batiste to sing the anthem is 2:00.5. The mark is considered somewhat high, given previous performances, which have averaged closer to 1:45. You can’t bet this “prop” in Las Vegas sports books; it’s put up in offshore books only.

