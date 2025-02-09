Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 9, 2025

Aiea resident Thuan Giang took a snapshot of Lisa Giang, Amanda Giang and Alyssa Giang at Tropics Island Grill, a “Hawaiian-style food truck” at Rockaway Beach on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast.

Kelsey and Stacie Maeda of Honolulu traveled to Tendo in Yamagata prefecture, Japan, where they found a reminder of home — Hotel Pearl City — that inspired a shaka and a selfie.

Mililani resident Karynne Chong Morgan found Poke Bowl restaurant in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where they advertise “Hawaiian Sashimi Bowls.” “I didn’t have a chance to eat there though,” she said. “All the Asian and seafood dishes I had since that stop were fresh and pretty delicious!” Photo by Charles Morgan.

