HFD rescues injured couple hiking closed Sacred Falls trail

Signs are posted at Sacred Falls, as seen in May 2020, warning that the area is closed to visitors.

Honolulu firefighters on Sunday afternoon rescued two injured hikers from the Sacred Falls Trail in Punaluu.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:13 p.m. for the injured hikers — reported to be a husband and wife in their 60s — visiting from California. Six units and 17 personnel responded.

The couple had hiked for about 15 minutes on the trail before sustaining multiple injuries, which were not specified, and could not continue on their own.

HFD’s first unit arrived on scene at 1:37 p.m. and began a ground search while a nearby landing zone was secured. Firefighters located the couple and arrived at their side at about 2:08 p.m.

Following a medical assessment and basic life support, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the hikers to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 2:30 p.m.

The Sacred Falls Trail is illegal to hike and has been closed to the public since 1999, after a rockslide on Mother’s Day that year killed eight people and seriously injured dozens of others, and trespassers can be cited.

Signs are posted at the locked gates, as well as beyond them, asking potential violators to consider the danger not only to themselves but to first responders.

