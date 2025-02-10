Man, 28, dies after being pulled from waters at Spitting Caves

A 28-year-old man critically injured after jumping into the ocean from Spitting Caves over the weekend has died, according to Honolulu police.

First responders pulled the man unresponsive from the water on Saturday evening.

Police said later that night the man had succumbed to his injuries from drowning, and classified the case as an unattended death.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a missing swimmer at 6:11 p.m. Saturday. The man had reportedly jumped into the water from the cliffside at Spitting Caves with several of his friends but did not resurface.

HFD arrived on scene within minutes, and divers found him at 6:22 p.m.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards transported him by personal watercraft to to Maunalua Boat Ramp, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 6:29 p.m.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EMS initiated CPR, administered advanced life support to the man, and took him to an emergency room in critical condition.

Honolulu Ocean Safety has for years warned that the jump off of Spitting Caves in East Honolulu is dangerous, following other deaths in the area.

It is estimated to be between 50 to 60 feet into open ocean known for strong currents.