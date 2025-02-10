Security guard slashed while confronting suspect at Honolulu store

Honolulu police have opened an attempted second-degree murder case after a security guard was slashed with a knife Sunday night while on the job.

Police said the incident occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday at a store in the Beretania area.

The 61-year-old male security guard approached male suspect who had taken items from the store, police said.

“The confrontation escalated and the suspect then slashed the security guard multiple times, causing injuries to the security guard,” said police in a bulletin. “The suspect then fled the scene to an unknown area.”

Police said no arrests have been made.