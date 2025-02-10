Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, February 10, 2025 79° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Trump halts production of new U.S. pennies

By Richard Cowan / Reuters

Today Last updated 5:07 p.m.

BusinessPolitics

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE A stack of one cent U.S. coins depicting Abraham Lincoln is shown in this photo.

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

A stack of one cent U.S. coins depicting Abraham Lincoln is shown in this photo.

WASHINGTON >>Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been ordered to cease production of the one-cent coin known as the penny, President Donald Trump said in a posting on his Truth Social media account on Sunday.

“For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies,” Trump wrote.

“Let’s rip the waste out of our great nation’s budget, even if it’s a penny at a time,” he added.

The penny was first issued by the government in 1793. Since 1909, the profile of President Abraham Lincoln has adorned the obverse side of the coin that is made of zinc and copper.

A debate has been rumbling for years over whether the penny should be dropped from the line-up of American currency. “Let’s Drop Pennies, and Nickels Too While We’re At It,” argued a 2013 commentary by economist Henry Aaron writing for the left-leaning Brookings Institution publication.

“Life would be simpler without this monetary detritus,” he wrote.

Supporters of the penny have argued that it helps keep consumer prices lower and is a source of income to charities.

For many Americans, however, the coin has become a nuisance that ends up being discarded in drawers, ash trays and piggy banks.

If the penny were to be scrapped, one idea would be to simply make the last digit of all prices a zero.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide